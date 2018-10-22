Panthers' D.J. Moore: Catches three passes
Moore caught three of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Moore played just under half of Carolina's offensive snaps, but has now seen five targets in back-to-back games. While that's the high mark for him thus far, Moore remains mixed in with Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright for looks behind top targets Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey, capping his upside on a weekly basis.
