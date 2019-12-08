Panthers' D.J. Moore: Continues to be high-floor option
Moore caught four of six targets for 81 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.
Moore has been one of the surest stocks in fantasy football throughout the latter half of 2019, averaging 99.7 receiving yards per game, reaching the end zone three times and catching at least six passes in every game since Week 9. The upcoming matchup against Seattle is desirable in that the Seahawks entered Week 14 as a bottom-five defense with 269.3 passing yards allowed per game, however, the Seahawks' defense is also tied for sixth best in the NFL with just 1.2 passing touchdowns surrendered per game. Last Monday against Minnesota, Seattle's defense was able to hold the entire Vikings receiving corps to 111 scrimmage yards and one touchdown.
