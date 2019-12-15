Panthers' D.J. Moore: Contributes 113 receiving yards

Moore caught eight of 12 targets for 113 yards during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.

Moore led the team in targets and receiving yards yet again while tying Christian McCaffrey in receptions. He broke off a long gain of 22 yards and was used consistently with Carolina playing from behind all game. Moore has now topped the 100-yard mark four times over the last seven contests and is averaging an impressive 101.6 yards per game during that span. He will look to continue his breakout season next Sunday against the Colts.