Panthers' D.J. Moore: Contributes 113 receiving yards
Moore caught eight of 12 targets for 113 yards during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Moore led the team in targets and receiving yards yet again while tying Christian McCaffrey in receptions. He broke off a long gain of 22 yards and was used consistently with Carolina playing from behind all game. Moore has now topped the 100-yard mark four times over the last seven contests and is averaging an impressive 101.6 yards per game during that span. He will look to continue his breakout season next Sunday against the Colts.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Continues to be high-floor option•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Scores for second straight game•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Practices fully in return to team•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Nursing ankle issue•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Two TDs not enough in loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Team's top target in Week 11 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...