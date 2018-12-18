Panthers' D.J. Moore: Coughs it up
Moore caught two of three targets for 12 yards and rushed once for 22 yards before losing a fumble in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Moore was kept very quiet as quarterback Cam Newton posted a season low in passing yards. With little happening through the air, Moore couldn't help but turn in his worst receiving performance since Week 9. Even when the rookie ripped off a long run during the third quarter, it took a turn for the worst, as Moore was stripped and lost his third fumble of the year. All in all, it was a forgetful outing, and considering Newton's shoulder complications of late, it'll be interesting to see just how much Carolina's passing game can improve in the final two weeks of the regular season.
