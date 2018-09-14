Panthers' D.J. Moore: Could get work in return game
Moore could get work in the return game with Damiere Byrd (knee) ruled out for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, the Panthers' official website reports.
Coach Ron Rivera said the injury could also create more opportunities for Moore on offense, but that doesn't really make any sense given that Byrd strictly played special teams last week against Dallas. Moore took just 17 snaps on offense, finishing with one carry for three yards while failing to draw a target. The rookie first-round pick is working as the No. 4 wide receiver in a problematic offense, but he could move up the depth chart as the season progresses.
