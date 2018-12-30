Moore caught four of eight targets for 81 yards during Sunday's 33-14 win over the Saints.

After a few slow weeks, Moore showed off his big-play potential Sunday, skying over Marshon Lattimore in the second quarter to haul in a 38-yard pass, setting up another Carolina touchdown. Moore started and ended the season slow, but the latter can be attributed, at least in part, to Cam Newton's sore shoulder and the revolving door at quarterback that followed. So long as Newton is healthy in 2019, Moore has had some nice rookie moments from which to build.