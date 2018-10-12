Panthers' D.J. Moore: Expected to return punts
Moore will replace Damiere Byrd (ankle) as the punt returner for Sunday's game at Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official website reports.
Moore has returned four punts for 28 yards already this season, sharing work with Byrd on special teams. This doesn't make much difference in the majority of formats, but it could bring Moore into consideration as a strong option in return yardage leagues. It helps that the rookie first-round pick established personal bests for catches (four) and targets (four) in last week's win over the Giants. It's probably only a matter of time before Moore steals even more work from Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright.
