Moore secured eight of 13 targets for 120 yards in the Panthers' 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

A week after an underwhelming season-opening effort that saw him post a 4-54-0 line, Moore once again saw plenty of attention heaped on him by new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. To the delight of fantasy managers, the results were markedly different, with Moore posting game-high totals in receiving yardage and targets while tying for second in receptions. Through two contests, Moore has now logged a robust 22 targets, an encouraging sign for the trust and chemistry he's manufactured with Bridgewater. Moore will look to build on Sunday's strong effort in a Week 3 interconference road battle versus the Chargers.