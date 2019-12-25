Panthers' D.J. Moore: Fails to practice Wednesday

Moore (concussion) is listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Panthers' estimated practice report, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

As his lack of listed activity suggests, Moore remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per Getzenberg. Moore will still have two more opportunities to log some practice activity this week, but he'll ultimately need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up in Sunday's season finale against the Saints.