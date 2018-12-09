Moore caught five of eight targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Cleveland.

Moore was Carolina's third-leading receiver behind Curtis Samuel (80 yards) and Ian Thomas (77 yards), though the team was unable to score a receiving touchdown in this one. Quarterback Cam Newton came into this contest riding an 11-game streak with multiple passing touchdowns, so the rookie wide receiver out of Maryland will have a nice opportunity to build on his season total of two touchdowns when the Panthers host an exploitable Saints secondary in Week 15.