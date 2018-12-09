Panthers' D.J. Moore: Five catches in Week 14
Moore caught five of eight targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Cleveland.
Moore was Carolina's third-leading receiver behind Curtis Samuel (80 yards) and Ian Thomas (77 yards), though the team was unable to score a receiving touchdown in this one. Quarterback Cam Newton came into this contest riding an 11-game streak with multiple passing touchdowns, so the rookie wide receiver out of Maryland will have a nice opportunity to build on his season total of two touchdowns when the Panthers host an exploitable Saints secondary in Week 15.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Limited to 44 receiving yards•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Tops 90 yards as No. 1 receiver•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Sets career bests in Week 11 loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Another quiet performance in Week 10 loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Underwhelms in Week 9 start•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Primed for another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14