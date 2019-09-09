Panthers' D.J. Moore: Fumbles in loss
Moore caught seven of 10 targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams. He lost a fumble during the contest.
It wasn't the best season debut for the sophomore receiver as he lost a fumble during a catch-and-run during the season's opening drive. Moore recovered to finish the game second in catches, targets, and yards behind Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey and veteran tight end Greg Olsen figure to have games in which they lead the way in targets, but Moore -- absent many proven commodities at receiver -- should follow close behind and get more opportunities for yards downfield in what may be a more pocket-focused Carolina attack. Next up is division foe Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
More News
