Moore caught one of his two targets for three yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Moore's reception came on Carolina's first passing play of the game, but he only featured for 17 snaps total. While it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out next week's exhibition finale, perhaps the most pressing story line surrounding the Panthers' top receiving target is the health of quarterback Cam Newton, who suffered a sprained ankle Thursday. Moore's optimal stock would ideally be paired with a fully fit Newton, so his status could be worthwhile to monitor ahead of the regular season.