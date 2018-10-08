Panthers' D.J. Moore: Gets involved versus Giants
Moore caught all four of his targets for 49 yards and rushed once for 18 yards in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.
Moore trailed only Devin Funchess in receiving yards and only Christian McCaffrey in catches, moving him in the right direction following Carolina's bye week. The rookie first-rounder played just over 40 percent of the offensive snaps, so there's definitely still room for his role to grow if he continues to make strides.
