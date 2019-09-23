Panthers' D.J. Moore: Hauls in big TD pass

Moore caught one of two targets for a 52-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

While Curtis Samuel saw a lot more volume with seven targets, Moore was nearly as productive with his lone catch, hauling in his first score of the season. Having Kyle Allen under center instead of a banged-up Cam Newton (foot) did wonders for the Panthers' passing game in general, but it didn't bode well for Moore's long-term production after the second-year receiver saw 24 targets in the team's first two games. There's no timetable for Newton's return to action, so he may need to establish a better rapport with Allen quickly if he's going to regain his prominence in the offense.