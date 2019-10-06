Panthers' D.J. Moore: Hauls in six receptions

Moore hauled in six of his eight targets for 91 yards in Week 5 against the Jaguars.

Moore took advantage of his most targets with Kyle Allen under center by turning in his highest yardage total of the season. While he wasn't able to find the end zone, his effort was highlighted by a 52-yard pass deep down the left sideline, which he converted by leaping over A.J. Bouye. Most encouraging was Moore's involvement in the offense, as he had just seven targets combined between Allen's previous two starts. He'll look to build on the performance in Week 6 as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers.