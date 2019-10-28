Panthers' D.J. Moore: Held in check by stingy 49ers

Moore corralled five of nine targets for 38 receiving yards during Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Unlike fellow Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel, Moore had proven to be a high-floor option through the first seven weeks of the regular season by compiling six-plus catches and more than 70 receiving yards in four of his first six outings to kick off the year. Against a San Francisco defense that entered the contest ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 133.5 passing yards allowed per game, however, the second-year receiver struggled to get much going, as the Panthers were held under 30 points for just the second time in the team's past five outings. Upcoming in Week 9 is a matchup against a Titans defense that allowed Mike Evans to rack up 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, but otherwise did not permit a Buccaneers player to score or exceed 45 receiving yards.