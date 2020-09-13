Moore saw nine targets but managed only four receptions for 54 yards in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Moore led the team with nine targets, but both Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel saw only one fewer opportunity. He also wasn't particularly efficient when the ball came his way, averaging just six yards per target. Moore is likely still gaining rapport with new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and will be the focus of opposing defenses gameplan. That may force him to make some adjustments early on this season, but he'll look to get on track in a Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.