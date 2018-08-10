Panthers' D.J. Moore: Impresses in preseason debut
Moore caught four of six targets for 75 yards in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.
Moore worked with Carolina's starters to open the game, but his first catch didn't come until the second half. Against lesser opposition, Moore hauled in two passes of 20-plus yards, then showed his elusiveness on a 16-yard catch-and-run to begin the fourth quarter. All in all, it was a strong outing for the first-round pick, yet he'll look to make an impact earlier in next Friday's game against the Dolphins.
