Panthers' D.J. Moore: In concussion protocol

Moore entered the concussion protocol in the midst of Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

Moore managed just one catch (on two targets) for one yard before his departure. Considering one game remains on the schedule, he may be hard-pressed to pass all five phases of the protocol and suit up next Sunday against the Saints. In Moore's absence, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright will be the Panthers' clear top wide receivers.

