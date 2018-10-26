Panthers' D.J. Moore: Increased role expected Sunday
Coach Ron Rivera said Moore "should see an increased number" of offensive snaps Sunday against the Ravens in the absence of Torrey Smith (knee), Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Moore slowly but surely has increased his target count as his rookie season has progressed, settling at five both of the last two games. His peripheral numbers suggest he's due for a breakout if Cam Newton (shoulder) looks his way more often -- 14.7 YPC and 10.6 YPT -- but until that happens it's tough to rely on him on a weekly basis. Fortunately for Moore, Smith's 4.5 targets per game are up for grabs this weekend.
