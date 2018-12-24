Moore caught two of seven targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta.

Sunday was Moore's first game without at least 25 total yards since Week 3. With Cam Newton shut down for the season and Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen in at quarterback, the Panthers leaned heavily on do-it-all back Christian McCaffrey. The seven targets show that the Panthers tried to get the ball to their rookie first-round pick, but it's fair to assume that Heinicke and Moore haven't practiced much together this season. They'll have to develop that chemistry and quickly as Week 17's opponent, the Saints, held Moore to two catches in Week 15.