Panthers' D.J. Moore: Limited to 44 receiving yards
Moore caught four of eight targets for 44 yards and carried two times for an additional 21 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Moore enjoyed a healthy share of the targets, but he failed to connect with Cam Newton on several occasions. His long gain went for just 16 yards, though he was able to bolster his total output with his contributions as a rusher. Moore came in with 248 receiving yards over his previous two contests, so this lackluster effort against a beatable Tampa secondary comes as a bit of a surprise. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Browns.
