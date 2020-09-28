Moore caught two of four targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.

Moore struggled to break loose against a talented Chargers defense, although he did post a pair of big gains for all of his production on the day. The switch to Teddy Bridgewater under center has produced mixed results for Moore, who piled up 120 yards on eight catches a week ago and is still on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards through three games. He will look to get back on track next Sunday in what should be a more favorable matchup against the Cardinals.