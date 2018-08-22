Moore likely will start the season as Carolina's fourth or fifth wide receiver, ESPN.com's David Newton reports.

The rookie first-round pick caught four of six targets for 75 yards in the preseason opener, but he was then held without a catch in the second week of the exhibition schedule, and he reportedly hasn't been a consistent performer at practice. With veterans Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright expected to form the regular group in three-wide formations, Moore and Curtis Samuel are fighting for part-time roles to start the season, hoping to see more work as the year goes on. Moore does at least offer some upside, which is more than can be said of Smith or Wright. The rookie found his way into the news earlier this week when he was pulled over for driving 113 mph in a 65 mph zone per, The Charlotte Observer. Coach Ron Rivera didn't sound too worried about the incident, mentioning that Moore immediately came to the team and told them what happened. It's not the sort of thing that's likely to lead to league discipline.