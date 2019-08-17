Panthers' D.J. Moore: Nabs eight-yard pass
Moore caught one of three targets for an eight-yard gain during Friday's 27-14 loss to the Bills.
All three of Moore's targets came during Carolina's opening three drives with Kyle Allen at quarterback. That's a difficult place from which to evaluate. On one hand, it's good to see Moore involved early. On the other, it doesn't mean much if Cam Newton isn't throwing him the ball. Whether Moore is stepping into a true WR1 role should become a little clearer Thursday against the Patriots, with Newton expected to suit up.
