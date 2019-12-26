Play

Panthers' D.J. Moore: Not practicing Thursday

Moore (concussion) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Moore is set to go down as a non-participant on the Panthers' first two Week 17 practice reports, indicating he hasn't made much notable progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol since sustaining the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Colts. The Panthers have little at stake in the season finale against the Saints, so there's a good chance that Moore ends up sitting out the contest even if his concussion symptoms dissipate as the weekend approaches.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends