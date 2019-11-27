Panthers' D.J. Moore: Nursing ankle issue
Moore was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Moore participated in Wednesday's practice in a limited capacity before making an early exit due to personal reasons, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities this week to up his level of activity. Moore has developed a strong rapport with Kyle Allen, having surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of his last four contests, and he'll look to continue his dominant streak against Washington on Sunday.
