Panthers' D.J. Moore: Paces pass catchers in win
Moore hauled in seven of 10 targets for 73 yards and rushed once for 13 yards in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He exited the game due to a rib injury at one point but eventually returned, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
Moore turned in a rock-solid performance in the London clash, pacing the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The second-year wideout encouragingly has logged 18 targets over the last two games, which he's parlayed into 13 receptions and 164 yards. Moore thus heads into the bye week with plenty of momentum and a burgeoning rapport with quarterback Kyle Allen, both of which he'll look to continue cultivating against the 49ers in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...