Panthers' D.J. Moore: Paces pass catchers in win

Moore hauled in seven of 10 targets for 73 yards and rushed once for 13 yards in the Panthers' 37-26 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He exited the game due to a rib injury at one point but eventually returned, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Moore turned in a rock-solid performance in the London clash, pacing the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The second-year wideout encouragingly has logged 18 targets over the last two games, which he's parlayed into 13 receptions and 164 yards. Moore thus heads into the bye week with plenty of momentum and a burgeoning rapport with quarterback Kyle Allen, both of which he'll look to continue cultivating against the 49ers in Week 8.