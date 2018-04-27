Panthers' D.J. Moore: Panthers make first WR selection

The Panthers selected Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 24th overall.

Moore (6-feet, 210 pounds) is the first receiver selected as the Panthers make the uncharacteristic effort to load up on pass-catching options. It might be difficult for Moore to immediately crack the starting lineup with Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith, and Jarius Wright already around, but there is a great deal of long-term promise if nothing else. Moore was an exciting playmaker on an otherwise doomed Maryland offense that lost both of its top two quarterbacks in the first month of the 2017 season. Moore finished last year with 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns on a team that threw for just 1,940 yards and 15 touchdowns. That kind of market share just isn't something you see outside of triple-option offenses, so that's one reason to suspect Moore might be something special. He followed up that performance with an unexpected dominant showing at the combine, where he logged a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, and 132-inch broad jump. An explosive and elusive athlete, Moore earned a handful of Steve Smith comparisons for his violent running after the catch. That Funchess, Smith, and Wright have such big advantages in experience makes Moore's short-term prospects dim perhaps, but his pedigree outpaces all of them.