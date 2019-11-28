Play

Panthers' D.J. Moore: Practices fully in return to team

Moore (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore departed Wednesday's session early to attend the birth of his child but was back in action one day later, per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. Following his return to the fray, Moore will turn his focus to Sunday's matchup with the Redskins, who have allowed 8.9 yards per target and 14 total touchdowns to wide receivers in 11 games this season.

