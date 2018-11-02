Moore should maintain a significant role in the Carolina offense with Torrey Smith (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Moore took full advantage of Smith's absence last week against a tough Ravens defense, catching five of six targets for 90 yards and adding 39 yards on two carries as his snap share spiked to a season-high 71 percent. The rookie gets a much softer matchup Sunday, giving him a nice opportunity to continue making a case for a key role in the offense even after Smith returns. In any event, Smith could have a tough time making it back in Week 10 with the Panthers traveling to Pittsburgh for a Thursday night game.