Panthers' D.J. Moore: Projected for No. 2 or slot role

Moore intends to learn all three of the Panthers' receiving positions to enable him to see the field sooner in his rookie season, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore become the first wideout drafted when Carolina spent the 24th overall selection on him last week. Considering that pedigree as well as the team's relative lack of other receiving options, Moore figures to see significant action during his introductory campaign. While he plans to learn all of the Panthers' roles in the passing game, Moore projects to line up most often at the 'Z' and slot positions, with Devin Funchess holding down his No. 1, or 'X', position from last term. Someone who likens his playing style to Jarvis Landry and Percy Harvin, the 6-foot, 210-pound Moore uses his 4.42 speed and physicality to make yards after the catch, resulting in 80 catches for 1,033 yards and eight scores in his final season at Maryland.