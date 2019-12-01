Panthers' D.J. Moore: Scores for second straight game
Moore caught six of 12 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.
Moore led the team in receiving yardage while trailing only Christian McCaffrey in targets. He scored a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him three in the last two games after recording just one beforehand. Moore now has at least 70 receiving yards in seven of the last eight games and is averaging 103.4 yards per game over the last five. He'll look to keep it up in a favorable matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.
