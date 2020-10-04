Moore caught four of his six targets for 49 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Cardinals.

The Maryland product enjoyed a lucrative Week 2 outing against Tampa Bay, racking up eight catches for 120 yards on his 13 targets. In Moore's other three appearances of 2020, however, the 23-year-old wideout has accumulated 3.3 catches and 56 receiving yards per contest -- certainly not insubstantial production in the fantasy football realm, but averages that would land him well short from his 87-catch, 1,175-yard campaign of 2019. Moore's next matchup offers a "get right" opportunity, as he faces a banged-up Falcons defense that entered Week 4 allowing the second-highest total of WR receiving yards (736).