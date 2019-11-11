Panthers' D.J. Moore: Second consecutive 100-yard game

Moore caught nine of 11 targets for 120 yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.

Moore led the team in targets, catches and yards as he accounted for nearly half of the team's receiving yardage. The output was a season high for Moore, who finished with his first 100-yard game of the campaign last week. Moore is clearly developing a strong rapport with Kyle Allen and will look to build on his recent dominance next Sunday against the Falcons.