Moore brought in seven of eight targets for 157 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-19 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The rookie set career highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards, while also finding the end zone for the first time since Week 2. Moore's eight-yard touchdown grab with 1:07 remaining brought the Panthers within one, but a subsequent two-point conversion pass attempt to Jarius Wright fell incomplete. Although the afternoon was certainly a disappointment from a team perspective, Moore's performance was a welcome sight from a fantasy perspective after he had totaled just 36 combined receiving yards over the prior two games. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Seahawks in Week 12.