Panthers' D.J. Moore: Sets career bests in Week 11 loss
Moore brought in seven of eight targets for 157 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-19 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
The rookie set career highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards, while also finding the end zone for the first time since Week 2. Moore's eight-yard touchdown grab with 1:07 remaining brought the Panthers within one, but a subsequent two-point conversion pass attempt to Jarius Wright fell incomplete. Although the afternoon was certainly a disappointment from a team perspective, Moore's performance was a welcome sight from a fantasy perspective after he had totaled just 36 combined receiving yards over the prior two games. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Seahawks in Week 12.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Another quiet performance in Week 10 loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Underwhelms in Week 9 start•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Primed for another start•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Totals 129 yards in win•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Increased role expected Sunday•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Catches three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...