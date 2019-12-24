Panthers' D.J. Moore: Still in protocol for head injuries

Interim coach Perry Fewell said Moore remains in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore left Carolina's Week 16 loss at Indianapolis and eventually entered the protocol, so it's no surprise he still resides there two days later. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Moore also wasn't spotted during the open portion of Tuesday's unofficial practice. Moore seems to be trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Sunday against the Saints, but his activity level, if any, won't be revealed until the release of Wednesday's injury report.