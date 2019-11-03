Panthers' D.J. Moore: Surpasses 100 receiving yards
Moore hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 101 yards in Week 9 against the Titans.
Moore took advantage of being targeted at least 10 times for the first time with Kyle Allen under center by turning in his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. He relied on four catches of more than 10 yards for the majority of his production, narrowly missing out on a touchdown on a 32 yard-reception when he was pushed out of bounds one yard shy of the end zone. While this was an encouraging performance from Moore, the Panthers will continue to rely on their defense and run game -- particularly Christian McCaffrey -- to win games, meaning Moore's target volume figures to remain volatile.
