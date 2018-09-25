Panthers' D.J. Moore: Targeted twice in Week 3
Moore caught one of his two targets for three yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.
Moore hardly contributed to the stat sheet, but it's at least encouraging that he was on the field for virtually half of Carolina's offensive plays. Following Week 2, coach Ron Rivera stated his intent to get Moore involved, and his uptick in playing time reflected that initiative. Now, as the Panthers head into their bye week, we'll see if they can get the ball in Moore's hands more going forward.
