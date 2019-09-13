Panthers' D.J. Moore: Team-high catches, targets in loss
Moore brought in nine of 14 targets for 89 yards in the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Moore paced the Panthers in receptions and targets during the disappointing defeat, although his 9.9 YPC left much to be desired. The 2018 first-round pick has already been the recipient of 24 targets from Cam Newton across the first pair of contests, parlaying them into a team-leading 16 grabs. Although he's been unable to shake loose downfield thus far, Moore will inevitably hit on some big plays if he continues to see a similar level of volume. He'll look to extend his strong start to the season in a Week 3 battle against the Cardinals a week from Sunday.
