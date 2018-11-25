Moore caught eight of nine targets for 91 yards and added a seven-yard carry in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Moore was Carolina's clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver with Devin Funchess (back) unavailable, topping 90 receiving yards for the second consecutive week and third time in the past five. The rookie first-rounder is progressing nicely, just in time to help fantasy owners make a late push. With an exploitable Buccaneers secondary on the docket in Week 13, Moore could make his way into quite a few fantasy lineups at this critical juncture.