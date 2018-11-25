Panthers' D.J. Moore: Tops 90 yards as No. 1 receiver
Moore caught eight of nine targets for 91 yards and added a seven-yard carry in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.
Moore was Carolina's clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver with Devin Funchess (back) unavailable, topping 90 receiving yards for the second consecutive week and third time in the past five. The rookie first-rounder is progressing nicely, just in time to help fantasy owners make a late push. With an exploitable Buccaneers secondary on the docket in Week 13, Moore could make his way into quite a few fantasy lineups at this critical juncture.
More News
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Sets career bests in Week 11 loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Another quiet performance in Week 10 loss•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Underwhelms in Week 9 start•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Primed for another start•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Totals 129 yards in win•
-
Panthers' D.J. Moore: Increased role expected Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...