Moore caught five of six targets for 90 yards and added 39 yards on two carries in Sunday's 36-21 win over the Ravens.

Moore was promised a larger role with Torrey Smith (knee) out, and the rookie delivered with the biggest game of his young career. He tied for the team lead in targets and was far and away the Panthers' leader in receiving yards on the day. The 2018 first-round pick also accounted for Carolina's two biggest gains in the contest, with a 33-yard deep ball in the second quarter and a 28-yard gain on the ground after recovering a Cam Newton fumble nine yards behind the line of scrimmage a short time later. While that kind of rushing output shouldn't be counted on to continue, a Week 9 tilt with a weak Tampa Bay defense should make Moore a viable start, especially if Smith is forced to miss more time.