Panthers' D.J. Moore: Trio of grabs in win

Moore brought in three of five targets for 44 yards in the Panthers' 16-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Moore finished with a modest stat line overall, as second-year quarterback Kyle Allen focused heavily on Christian McCaffrey through the air. Moore has seen only seven combined targets over the two games thus far that have featured Allen under center, compared to the 24 looks he logged across the first pair of contests of the season when Cam Newton (foot) was at the controls. The 2018 first-round pick is capable of much more than the four receptions and 96 yards he compiled in Weeks 3 and 4, so he'll look to improve his chemistry with Allen during the practice week ahead of a Week 5 home game against the Jaguars.