Panthers' D.J. Moore: Two TDs not enough in loss
Moore caught six of nine targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns while adding an eight-yard rush in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.
Moore turned the tide with a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter after New Orleans jumped out to a 14-0 lead. He later helped Carolina finally pull even with a two-yard score in the fourth. Unfortunately for the second-year wideout, that effort wasn't enough, as Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to win it for New Orleans. Still, the multi-score performance was much needed for Moore, who had only scored one touchdown all season coming in. He's become the go-to receiving option for quarterback Kyle Allen, finishing with at least 95 receiving yards in each of the past four games. Moore will have a nice opportunity to continue that streak in Week 13 against the lowly Redskins.
