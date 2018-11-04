Moore brought in one of two targets for 16 yards and added 32 rushing yards on his sole carry and fumbled once in the Panthers' 42-28 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Big things were anticipated from Moore in his second straight start in place of Torrey Smith (knee), but he provided only modest production. The rookie was surprisingly only targeted twice, as Cam Newton focused heavily on both Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen in the passing game. Moore will look to bounce back with a more productive performance in a Week 10 Thursday night battle against the Steelers, a game that Smith may be hard-pressed to be ready for.