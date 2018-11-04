Panthers' D.J. Moore: Underwhelms in Week 9 start
Moore brought in one of two targets for 16 yards and added 32 rushing yards on his sole carry and fumbled once in the Panthers' 42-28 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Big things were anticipated from Moore in his second straight start in place of Torrey Smith (knee), but he provided only modest production. The rookie was surprisingly only targeted twice, as Cam Newton focused heavily on both Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen in the passing game. Moore will look to bounce back with a more productive performance in a Week 10 Thursday night battle against the Steelers, a game that Smith may be hard-pressed to be ready for.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...