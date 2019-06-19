Panthers' D.J. Moore: Vying for leading role
Moore is among the leading candidates to be the Panthers' top wide receiver in 2019, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports. "There's really no clear-cut No. 1," Moore said during OTAs. "You have me, Curtis and J-Wright out there right now. ... That 'No. 1' thing is really out the window."
It'll be difficult to supplant Christian McCaffrey as Cam Newton's primary read after the running back led all players at his position with 107 catches last season. Also hurting Moore's cause is the Panthers moving on from one specific wideout termed the "No. 1." The decision was precipitated by Devin Funchess' back injury, which plagued the previous leading man from Week 12 onward in 2018. Funchess has moved on to the Colts via free agency, freeing up his 6.3 targets per game from the past two years. A first-round pick last year, Moore will attempt to improve upon his rookie mark of 5.1 looks per game as he battles McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel, Greg Olsen, Jarius Wright and Chris Hogan for slotting in the Panthers' passing attack. Assuming Moore experiences even a modest uptick in his target share, his peripherals as a pro (14.3 YPC, 9.6 YPT, 67.1 percent catch rate) indicate a breakout is possible.
