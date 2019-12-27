Panthers' D.J. Moore: Won't play Sunday
Moore (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Moore was spotted doing side work during Friday's practice, so he at least seem to be making some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. Poor quarterback play wasn't enough to prevent him from enjoying a second-year breakout, with the 2018 first-round pick catching 87 passes for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 135 targets in 15 games. Prior to his early exit Week 16, the 22-year-old had ripped off seven games in a row with 75 or more receiving yards. Moore finishes with a 64.4 percent catch rate and 8.7 yards per target, despite playing in an offense that has completed just 61.0 percent of it passes for 6.6 yards per attempt. His ability to vastly outproduce the Carolina passing game as a whole bodes well for Moore's NFL future, though his ceiling for 2019 partially depends on what happens with the team's uncertain quarterback situation.
