Panthers' D.J. Moore: Works out on side Friday

Moore (concussion) worked out on the side at Friday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moore's presence at Friday's practice indicates he has progressed in the concussion protocol, but with him working off to the side and not wearing a jersey, it looks like he will miss practice for a third day in a row. The Panthers will reveal Moore's chances of playing in Week 17 when they release their final injury report of the week.

