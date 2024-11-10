Carolina activated Wonnum (quadriceps) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wonnum was a full practice participant all week while in the final stages of his recovery from a procedure on his left quadriceps that he underwent in December of 2023. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, but it appears the 2020 fourth-round pick will be able to suit up for that contest.