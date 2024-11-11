Wonnum recorded six tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Giants.

Wonnum was not fooled by an attempted flea flicker in the middle of the second quarter, turning the corner on Jermaine Eluemunor to get to Daniel Jones on third down and force a punt. The forced fumble was his first since back in 2022. He'll be looking to build on Sunday's momentum after Carolina's bye in Week 11.